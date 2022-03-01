Elden Ring Creator Tried to Make Death Enjoyable

Social media is flooded with commentary on Elden Ring, with many of the posts sharing one common theme: people are dying. A lot. This is no surprise for a FromSoftware title, but the game’s creator is now offering a few wise words about this painful reality.

“We are always looking to improve, but, in our games specifically, hardship is what gives meaning to the experience,” Hidetaka Miyazaki told the New Yorker. “So it’s not something we’re willing to abandon at the moment. It’s our identity.” This comment is likely in response to the continued criticism leveled at FromSoftware for their continued lack of difficulty adjusters.

“I’ve never been a very skilled player,” he continued. “I die a lot. So, in my work, I want to answer the question: If death is to be more than a mark of failure, how do I give it meaning? How do I make death enjoyable? I do feel apologetic toward anyone who feels there’s just too much to overcome in my games. “I just want as many players as possible to experience the joy that comes from overcoming hardship.”

Yesterday, George R. R. Martin took to his blog to discuss the incredible success of the game. “Almost all the credit should go to Hidetaka Miyazaki and his astonishing team of games designers who have been laboring on this game for half a decade or more, determined to create the best videogame ever,” he wrote. ” I am honored to have met them and worked with them, and to have played a part, however small, in creating this fantastic world and making Elden Ring the landmark megahit that it is.”

Elden Ring was released on February 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game quickly became the highest-rated game of all time on Opencritic. For those who haven’t yet jumped into the Lands Between, we’ve compiled 10 super useful tips that might make this intimidating title a little easier to manage.

