Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity Event Starts Tomorrow

Another month, another Genshin Impact update. The massively profitable 2020 title has managed to stay fresh with a continual stream of events and patches, many adding stylish new characters and powerful weapons. This time, however, players can expect something a little different, as they’ll need to put their own creativity to the test in order to reap some seriously awesome rewards.

The Divine Ingenuity event starts today, March 1, and will add five new domains (or dungeons) to the game. Players will need to complete each of these, and when they reign victorious, they’ll be rewarded with access to a custom domain editor. Yes, you’ll be able to design your own dungeons and challenge friends to try them out for rewards.

The Adventurers' Guild has discovered a strange Domain in the outskirts of Liyue. Let's take a look at what this new Domain has in store~



Much like Super Mario Maker, players will be able to choose from a number of pre-set terrain types to design their dungeon. After this, they can choose from as many traps and puzzles as they like. Make things as simple or as Elden Ring-esque as you like, then publish your creation to challenge other players. Players won’t run out of dungeons to run while the event continues, that’s for sure.

Rewards have been promised for player-made domains, but it’s unclear whether difficulty has anything to do with the number of rewards earned. Even though the level editor has difficulty tags, the game will probably not differentiate rewards based on that fact.

Genshin Impact is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. Across all platforms, Genshin Impact is estimated to have grossed $3.7 billion in its first year, the highest ever first-year launch revenue for a video game.

The 2.5 update dropped on February 16, adding the new playable Electro character Yae Miko. Kokomi and Raiden are currently seeing Banner reruns, and a recent leak revealed more information about the upcoming Hydro archer Yelan.

