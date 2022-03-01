Marvel’s Defenders Line Arrives on Disney+ March 16th

Let us tell you a story. It’s the story of a time before Disney+ when Marvel/Disney were trying to capitalize on their properties not just in the movie scene via the MCU, but to emulate what was going on with the highly-successful Arrowverse on TV. So, seeing an opportunity, Marvel/Disney teamed up with Netflix in order to make a line based around the “street-level heroes” known as the Defenders. In this iteration, it would be based around the characters of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

Needless to say, at the time, there was a lot of risk around this. Daredevil had been in a movie and…it was bad in the eyes of most. And the others had never gotten the live-action treatment, nor had they ever been mainstream characters.

But to the shock of most, three of five main series (they did the Defenders series to bring them together) were really good. Daredevil especially became a testament to what happens when you take a comic book series in a darker direction and yet mixed it with comic lore and incredible action. Jessica Jones and Luke Cage got a lot of praise too for all they did in terms of storytelling.

Iron Fist and Defenders…? Not so much. But hey, at least we got a Punisher spinoff and it was good!

Why do we tell you this story? Because all of these shows were canceled due to Disney+ eventually coming, and that didn’t make fans happy at all. But now, all of these shows are coming to Disney+, and that’s pretty cool:

The countdown is on. Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. start streaming March 16 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/U80cfZCPa8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 1, 2022

Of course, the fan desire is to have all of these shows (or at least the good ones) get reborn so that we can continue on with these great characters. Especially since Daredevil is now MCU canon via Spider-Man No Way Home.

But will it? Who knows?

Source: Twitter