Elden Ring Praised As A “Landmark Megahit” By George R. R. Martin

George R. R. Martin took to his Not a Blog yesterday to sing the praises of the recently released Elden Ring. It has been long known that the legendary writer was behind much of the game’s lore and it seems that Martin is certainly proud of his involvement in the souls-like title.

Elden Ring launched last week on February 25 to rave reviews from both critics and gamers. The internet has subsequently been taken over by millions of players excitedly sharing their experiences with the new game. Elden Ring currently boasts a Metacritic score of 97, with countless news outlets having given the open-world action game a 10/10.

In his blog post, Martin started off by saying, “The wait is over. Years in the making, Elden Ring was released last week and has been taking the gaming world by storm. But don’t listen to me. From Software brought me on to do their worldbuilding, so I can hardly pretend to be objective.” The Game of Thrones writer continued by attaching links to enthusiastic reviews from publications such as Esquire, NPR, and Gamespot.

Martin went on to quote some of the language used in the reviews such as “Once in a generation… masterpiece… beautiful and brutal… a sumptuous open world…” adding that it was “Music to the ears.” Continuing, “Of course, almost all the credit should go to Hidetaka Miyazaki and his astonishing team of games designers who have been laboring on this game for half a decade or more, determined to create the best videogame ever. I am honored to have met them and worked with them, and to have played a part, however small, in creating this fantastic world and making Elden Ring the landmark megahit that it is.”

The insanely popular Elden Ring is currently available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Check out the game that many people are calling a top contender for 2022’s Game fo the Year.

