Arkane Studios Hiring for Possible FPS Project

Arkane Studios has been having an incredible time lately. The French development team absolutely smashed it out of the park with Deathloop, and the upcoming release of Redfall in summer 2022 has audiences ready for some good ol’ fashioned vampire-killing fun after a trailer dropped during the Xbox Bethesda E3 event in June. With so much going right for the team, it makes sense that they’d want to keep up the momentum. A new job listing posted by the company implies that work is already underway on a fresh new title, even while Redfall is still very much in production. It looks to be another first-person shooter, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

The listing in question is for an environment artist, and while it doesn’t specify what the winning candidate will be working on specifically, it does mention a AAA title. It also requires that applicants have a passion for first-person shooters. (It’s like that anyone applying to Arkane specifically would already have that quality in the bag, but they really put it out there in black and white.) This could be for an entirely new IP, or something else–it’s unlikely to be anything related to Redfall, as the title is nearing the end of its development. Quite possibly, this could mean future DLC content for Deathloop, though Arkane hasn’t mentioned anything coming down the line. They also haven’t ruled it out, so it’s fine to dream.

Arkane Studios wowed audiences in 2021 with Deathloop, released September 14 on PC and as a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5. The title managed to reach gold status a month ahead of launch and is one of only nineteen titles to earn a perfect 10/10 score from GameSpot. The studio’s next game, Redfall, is scheduled to be released in summer 2022. The title will be a four-player co-op title and will be an Xbox console exclusive, though it will also be hitting the PC at launch.

Source