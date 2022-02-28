Farthest Frontier Offers Players A New City Builder Experience

If you enjoy city-building games, there are many options to pick up right now. However, if you feel as if you exhausted those options and are looking for something new, then you’re in luck. We have a new game on the horizon. The developers who brought out Grim Dawn, Crate Entertainment, have unveiled their latest video game project currently in the works. So feast your eyes on Farthest Frontier.

The first trailer was just revealed today. So as you can imagine, details are a bit scarce. With that said, this looks to be a city builder set in the medieval ages. In this game, you’re starting out with a small hut and gathering precious resources to expand your village. Slowly, you’ll build up your rugged town into a bustling city. It will take time to get there, but if you progress forward long enough, you’ll see your citizens thrive.

Of course, just like with other city-building games, there’s quite a bit of managing. With the game offering procedural-generated maps, you’ll find that certain resources might be of more abundance than others. There’s also farming your crops and ensuring that they are cared for during different weather conditions. Protect these precious plants from frost or other hazards that might threaten a bountiful season.

Additionally, there are also the citizens themselves to keep safe. From beasts to other humans, you never know what might come thrashing through your territory. Fend off those that seek your town harm. At the moment, we don’t have a release date yet. However, we know that when Farthest Frontier releases, the game will be available through early access on Steam.

