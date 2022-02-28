Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: 20 Minutes of Gameplay Unveiled

As we approach the fated release date, more and more information surrounding Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is appearing across the web. At the beginning of February, IGN revealed the first hands-on preview of the action role-playing first-person shooter. Fans have been clamoring to see more of the madness they can expect from the Gearbox title, and Creative Director Matt Cox has responded with a lengthy 20-minute gameplay walkthrough.

Check out the video below:

Cox first shows off the overworld and completes a quest before transitioning into what players expect to see from a Borderlands spin-off–so much gunplay. While that’s perfectly familiar to longtime fans, the use of magic and other unique abilities mid-combat is new and fresh, making what’s to come all the more exciting and unknown. The game’s visuals keep the comic book look alive while being perfectly suited to newer consoles and PCs, looking completely crisp and smooth.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will add magic and dual-wielding abilities to the Borderlands universe, allowing players to combine spells with a massive arsenal. Players can choose from six classes: Stabbomancer, Brr-Zerker, Spellshot, Clawbringer, Graveborn, and Spore Warden.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will allow players to mix and match abilities from all six unique character skill trees. When starting a new game, players will choose a starting class. By progressing through the game, they will unlock the Multiclass system, which will open up a secondary class slot.

In an interview with IGN, Senior Writer Sam Winkler explained that the creative team focused on giving players a sense of ownership of the adventure, similar to what one might feel while playing a tabletop campaign. As players progress, the tavern will change–kill a monster and its head will appear on the wall, for example. Aspects of the hub will also be customizable.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is scheduled to be released on March 25, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Gearbox has published an online Game Guide to give fans a better look at what to expect upon release.

