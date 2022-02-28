PSVR 2 Coming In 2023?

Of all the major video game console makers out there, it’s Sony who is trying, and very much succeeding, in trying to bridge the gap between console gamers, and VR users. To many, VR is the “future of entertainment”, but whether that proves to be the case is up in the air. The original PSVR sold over 5 million units by the end of 2019, and then they announced that they were going to double down with a PSVR 2 that would make things even better. But the question then becomes, when is that coming out?

Well, we might have an answer. YouTube channel PSVR without Parole has stated that they believe it’ll release in Q1 of 2023. So just about a year from right now give or take. If you’re curious as to why they won’t try and launch it sooner, the channel states that it’s due to the shortages that are hurting the making and shipping of the PS5. In their own words, they state:

“The dependency on PS5 means that PSVR 2 can’t succeed without a great PS5 install base and releasing a PSVR 2 headset into a world where PS5s are still scarce can not only affect potential PSVR 2 sales but also leave a lot of gamers even more frustrated than they already are”.

Indeed, the microchip shortages are hurting things, and if they want to wait to “bolster their numbers” before launching their new VR headset that’s their right.

Now, to be clear, Sony has not confirmed that this is when the headset will launch, but it does make some sense when you put the pieces together and see how the gaming world is right now.

Perhaps we’ll hear more from Sony in the near future, but until then, keep your eyes open, and your space open to play some VR when the time comes.

Source