Dragon Age 4 Producer Has Left Bioware

It’s honestly a bit hard to fathom the state of Bioware right now. We say that because not that long ago they were one of the best, if not the best, developers in all of gaming. It was them that did the original KOTOR (and the MMORPG to follow), it was them that made the Mass Effect trilogy one of the most beloved RPG sagas ever, and of course, they made the Dragon Age franchise for the modern age. But with Dragon Age 4, things are taking a turn that is making many nervous.



Why do we say that? Because a new report has come out that executive producer Christian Dailey has left Bioware completely! And when you’re losing a top-tier member of your dev squad? That’s not a good thing. Especially when you consider that Bioware is SUPPOSED to be getting ready for a big announcement on the state of Dragon Age 4 as a whole soon. What’s more, fans might remember that Senior Creative Director of Dragon Age Matthew Goldman left Bioware back in late 2021.

In a tweet, Dailey stated the following about his departure:

Hi friends. I wanted to pass on the news that I am leaving BioWare. The next Dragon Age is in great hands. Looking forward to cheering on the team and playing as a fan. Please follow my friends on the latest and greatest moving forward. Much love #DragonAge #Anthem family. 🐲🤖 https://t.co/y3OZ5vb8D2 — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) February 23, 2022



“Hi friends. I wanted to pass on the news that I am leaving BioWare. The next Dragon Age is in great hands. Looking forward to cheering on the team and playing as a fan. Please follow my friends on the latest and greatest moving forward. Much love #DragonAge #Anthem family.”



It’s nice of him to SAY that it’s in good hands…but whose hands, exactly? Never forget that in recent years…Bioware has been giving out some subpar stuff due to both internal and external issues. Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem being the headliners of that. And of course, Dragon Age 4 has been teased and delayed in almost equal measure.



For those who are hoping for a big return for the series…you might have to hold onto that hope for a while.



Source