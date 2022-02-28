Twisted Metal TV Series to Air on Peacock

Rumors of a Twisted Metal TV series have been popping up on the web since mid-2019. During Sony’s CES 2022 presentation in January, the company announced that a Twisted Metal television series was in the works, though precious little information was given at the time. More details have dropped today, with Peacock handing a series order to a comedic half-hour live-action adaptation of the Twisted Metal game.

The television series will be written and executive produced by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith, while Anthony Mackie of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fame will star in the show. Will Arnett and Marc Forman will also executive produce. The two secured the rights to the material and helped pitch the series.

Lisa Katz, the president of scripted content at NBC Universal Television and Steaming gave a comment on the highly-anticipated project. “Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable,” she said. “This adrenaline-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs.”

Jeff Frost, the president of Sony Picture Television Studios and co-president Jason Clodfelter are also excited about the project. “Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept,” they said.

It’s unclear when Twisted Metal will air on Peacock. In January 2022, a report from VGC confirmed that developer Lucid Games was no longer working on a reboot of the Twisted Metal game. Instead, Sony’s Firesprite Studio had taken over the project. The Twisted Metal reboot has not yet been formally announced and has no projected release window.

