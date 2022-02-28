Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets Huge Daybreak Update

During yesterday’s massive Pokémon news dump, The Pokémon Company decided to drop the massive (and free) Pokémon Legends: Arceus Daybreak update. Previous updates to the game have been incredibly light, with version 1.0.1 fixing a few bugs and 1.0.2 doing more of the same. Daybreak, by comparison, is adding plenty of new content to the beloved title, and for those who have already beaten the game, you’re in luck.

Players who have already finished Arceus will be treated to a series of “post-credit” quests following the post-game storyline. New training ground battles have been added, more photo options are available at the studio, and the Eternal Battle Reverie has been introduced, allowing players to battle the mythical Pokemon Arceus. There’s also a new balloon race in Coronet Highlands and, as you’d expect, lots of bug fixes.

See the full patch notes below:

Newly Added Requests: New requests you can enjoy after viewing the game’s end credits have been added.* Some of these requests will task you with surveying occurrences of the mysterious Massive Mass Outbreak phenomenon, in which simultaneous mass outbreaks of Pokémon occur throughout an area of the Hisui region. You can keep enjoying Massive Mass Outbreaks even after completing the related requests.*If you’re using a save data in which you’ve have already viewed the game’s end credits, you can enjoy post-credits content immediately after updating the game.

Other Update Details: We have fixed an issue that kept players from advancing the mission "The Plate of Moonview Arena" if they took a specific action within that mission. We have fixed an issue in which under certain conditions, the weather could become stuck in one state. A number of other issues have also been fixed in order to improve your gameplay experience.



Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. The game sold 6.5 million units worldwide in its first week, beating 2021’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and 2019’s Pokémon Sword and Shield in week one sales. The game was the fourth-biggest launch for a Pokemon game in UK history.

Source