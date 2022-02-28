Elden Ring Servers Undergoing Maintenance Today/Tomorrow

Elden Ring was released last week to perfect review scores and incredible sales numbers. However, the release hasn’t been all peachy. PC players have reported stability issues and a save data PS5 bug was fixed in the most recent update. Xbox players were also unable to play online due to an issue with the game on that platform. In order to improve multiplayer for the game, FromSoftware has announced that the game will be going offline this week. Here’s everything FromSoftware announced, including downtimes for each platform and region.

Servers for #ELDENRING will undergo maintenance in the next few days to help improve some multiplayer functions. Times and maintenance length for each platform will be listed in the following thread. Thank you in advance for your kind understanding. Elden Ring Twitter

Steam maintenance for PC players will take place at the following times on March 1.

4:00am-5:00am GMT

5:00am-6:00am CEST

1:00pm-2:00pm JST

11pm-12am EST (Feb 28th into March 1)

8:00pm-9:00pm PST (February 28)

PlayStation players will have to be offline at the following times on March 1.

2:00am-3:00am GMT

3:00am-4:00am CEST

11:00am-12:00pm JST

9:00pm-10:0pm EST (February 28)

6:00pm-7:00pm PST (February 28)

Xbox maintenance will take place at the following times.

3:00am-4:00am GMT

4:00am-5:00am CET

12:00pm-1:00pm JST

10:00pm-11:00pm EST (February 28)

7:00pm-8:00pm PST (February 28)

Fortunately for players in Europe, the downtime will take place overnight. However, North American players aren’t so fortunate as the game will be down during peak playing hours this evening. Dedicated tarnished will just have to play the game offline during that time.

FromSoftware has been very communicative with players over issues in Elden Ring. Although the issues aren’t anywhere near as bad as other recent releases such as Dying Light 2. It’s good to see the developer communicating with fans and tackling the issues that gamers are having.

