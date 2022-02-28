Indiana Jones 5 Has Finally Wrapped Filming

Fans of Indiana Jones will be please to know that Indiana Jones 5 just got a little bit closer to release as the film officially wrapped filming this past weekend. This comes nearly 14 years after the last film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull premiered in theaters. The news broke as both Indiana Jones 5‘s director James Mangold and producer Frank Marshall posted the achievement to Twitter.

And so begins the first day after the storm.. pic.twitter.com/nb0jnHIeec — Mangold (@mang0ld) February 27, 2022

Very little information is currently known about Indiana Jones 5, including what the official title will be. In very Harrison Ford fashion, the actor has only shared the movie will “conclude this iconic character’s journey.” Although, it is known that Steven Spielberg was once brought on to direct the highly-anticipated film but later opted to hand over the film when there were disagreements over the script. There doesn’t seem to be any major hard feelings though as Spielberg has still been involved as a producer on the film, with James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari) directing. Indiana Jones 5 could very well be the last time fans see Harrison Ford don the iconic hat and whip as Indiana. Despite that unfortunate reality, Spielberg has confirmed that there are plans to continue the franchise beyond the upcoming film.

The fifth installment to the Indiana Jones franchise was first announced in 2016, planning to debut in 2019. But as with a lot of new media over the last few years including film, TV, and games, Indiana Jones 5 suffered multiple delays. As the first film, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, premiered in 1981, the 2023 release of Indiana Jones 5 will see Harrison Ford having led the franchise for over forty years. An achievement to say the very least.

Indiana Jones 5 is due to hit theaters on June 30, 2023. Grab your tissues for what will most likely be Ford’s last outing as the iconic professor of archaeology.

Source