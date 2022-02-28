Pokemon Violet and Scarlet Revealed As New Titles

In a shocking twist, Pokemon Generation 9 has been revealed in a pair of games called Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BedVUFpZSF4&ab_channel=%E3%83%9D%E3%82%B1%E3%83%A2%E3%83%B3%E5%85%AC%E5%BC%8FYouTube%E3%83%81%E3%83%A3%E3%83%B3%E3%83%8D%E3%83%AB

Personally, I wasn’t expecting the games to release this year. After Pokemon Legends: Arceus released earlier this year, and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl released last year, I was expecting the next iteration of the game to release next year, but apparently the game is set for a holiday release later this year.

In addition to announcing the games and showing it off in a video, we also found out what the new starters for the games are. From left to right they’re called: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

In an official press statement about the Pokemon Presents, it was revealed why the promotion was so muted and relating them to current world events.

“We wish to be sensitive to major world events happening at this time and those impacted. A pre-scheduled Pokemon Presents was unable to be postponed. Out of respect to our global audiences, we decided to significantly reduce the promotion of the event while giving the fans to option to tune in if they chose to do so.”

We’ll be getting more information on the games later this year, likely in a dedicated Nintendo Direct or Pokemon Presents.