Elden Ring Tops UK Charts, Biggest Souls Launch

In a twist that honestly probably everybody saw coming, Elden Ring has became the biggest launch in Souls history.

GamesIndustry.biz notes that Elden Ring’s physical sales are up 26% on the sales of Dark Souls 3, which is something incredible interesting to note. Boxed game souls have fallen since then, with a lot of people pivoting to digital due to ease of access. Yet it seems it wouldn’t be fair to count the entire format out yet, and that it’s here to stay for quite the time.

Obviously the game was always going to sell well, but I do wonder whether the name recognition of George RR Martin attached to the game allowed it to flourish and become the greatest selling souls game, or if it was purely down to the huge marketing push. It’ll for sure be extremely interesting to see if the game can maintain this momentum over the next month, or if it starts to tail off. There’s nothing really releasing in March that could usually take the wind away from a FromSoftware game, unless the marketing is insane.

The full UK top 10 charts can be found below:

Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 COD Vanguard Dying Light 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (Switch) GTA Trilogy

Source