The Game Awards: Geoff Keighley Teases Big Reveal

The Game Awards are creeping up and producer/host Geoff Keighley is hard at work hyping up the event. In a new tweet, Keighley hinted at a reveal that The Game Awards folks “have been working on with a developer for 2.5 years.”

Just saw the final cut of a #thegameawards world premiere we have been working on with a developer for 2.5 years.



Truly honored we are entrusted to share this work with the world. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 28, 2021

The hint from Geoff comes after rumors last week of various big reveals at the upcoming awards show. Big announcements during The Game Awards are a tradition at this point. Last year we got a wide variety of announcements including the confirmation via a trailer that the next Mass Effect game is on the way. In 2019, the show played host to the official world reveal of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console. So when Geoff Keighley says they’ve been working for over two years on a world premiere, it’s time to pay attention.

There’s nothing concrete about what the announcement could be. However, there have been rumors of a few high-profile games potentially getting revealed at this year’s awards. The biggest, and one that has had quite a lot of smoke, is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. It has been rumored for a couple of weeks now that Nintendo has something big to show for the new game at The Game Awards. Interestingly, Breath of the Wild 2 was originally announced about two and a half years ago, fitting the timeline that Geoff Keighley stated. The game also doesn’t have an official title yet, it is only known as the Breath of the Wild sequel. Therefore, a trailer and title reveal would technically count as a world reveal.

Another contender could be the next Bioshock game. A new leak just came out about a potential new Bioshock game and there have been suggestions that the announcement could take place during The Game Awards. 2K announced back in 2019 that a new Bioshock game was in development so that would also fit Geoff Keighley’s timeline.

Whatever the world reveal will be, this years Game Awards are shaping up to be stuffed with announcements.

