Tokyo Games Show To Return As Physical Event This Year

Tokyo Games Show has officially announced that they will be back this year as an in-person event for general visitors and businesses.

The event will be held at Makuhari Messe, the largest convention centre in Japan, running from 15th September until 17th September. In an official press release the organizer’s of TGS 2022 has the following to say:

“The theme for TGS2022 is ‘Nothing Stops Gaming’. Over these two years, various fun events disappeared from our daily life, but games still lightened up our days. Games will continue to brighten up the days of everybody now and forever- this year’s theme implies such strong determination.”

There’s a twist among this though. Unlike other years, children will no longer be allowed to attend the conference in any way, shape or form. The show will however still be streamed online with simultaneous English translations, so everybody can take part in it in some small way.

“Due to uncertainities of vaccination situations among young people, elementary school students or younger children are not allowed for admission to secure safety of this year’s event. Other popular programs from the last year are also planned from global audience, such as free trial of demo versions of the latest games to enjoy at home, virtual tour experience and the TGS Virtual Reality (VR) area.”

Source