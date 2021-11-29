Marvel MMO Coming from DC Universe Online Developer

DC Universe Online developer Dimensional Ink held an investor presentation showcasing their upcoming projects and in it, listed a future Marvel MMO or as they put it, a “Marvel IP based massively multiplayer online game.”

The Marvel MMO is in development by Daybreak Game’s Dimensional Ink in Austin, TX. As revealed in its parent company Enad Global 7’s Q3 2021 financial presentations, the game was placed under its “loner-term” games. That could mean the game isn’t available to players until at least 2023.

Twitter poster @mmmmmmmmiller noticed the listed game as seen below.

EG7 (DCUO/Everquest devs' parent company) released their Q3 '21 financials, and confirmed the unannounced AAA Marvel MMO that appeared in the GeForce Now leak and which had previously been cancelled in 2018 as the studio faced financial hardships has officially been REVIVED!! https://t.co/ho2gZcipa5 pic.twitter.com/jjVlMLHn1u — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) November 26, 2021

The upcoming Marvel game will be “led by Jack Emmert, who designed and helmed City of Heroes, and currently leads DCUO.” Emmert leads DC Universe Online for those unfamiliar with the game.

In the “Longer-term” project list under “Unannounced MMORPG” is the following:

Marvel IP based massively multiplayer online game

Being developed by Dimensional Ink Studios in Austin, TX

Led by Jack Emmert, who designed and helmed City ofHeroes, and currently leads DCUO

Although included in the projects list, it’s important to not get hopes for the Marvel MMO too high. This isn’t the first attempt at the game. In 2018, Daybreak Game Company was rumored to be working on a Marvel MMO but the project was canceled and resulted in layoffs. Marvel MMO lead Jack Emmert has also tried to get the project off the ground in the past. The company he co-founded, Cryptic Studios, began developing Marvel Universe Online in 2006 before it was scrapped in 2008 by Microsoft.

A few more notable additions to the presentation include a “major revamp to upgrade the visuals, modernize the experience, and release on consoles” for The Lord of the Rings Online in the run-up to Amazon’s live-action series. DC Universe Online will also be getting “investment in graphics upgrade and the largest expansion content to date for 2023.” for its 10-year anniversary.

