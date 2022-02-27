The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gets First-Person Combat Mod Trailer

A new mod has surfaced that allows players to play The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt in first-person in certain areas of the game.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been out for many years now, but it’s still very relevant in gamers libraries, with a next-gen update on the horizon. Now, almost seven years later, we have a first-person combat mod in the works for PC, and it looks great. Here is the brand-new trailer from brandonzxcv for the mod which shows off some brief gameplay shots of the first-person mod and I must say, it looks extremely well done.

According to the Nexus Mods page the mod that allows you to play the game through the eyes of Geralt himself is available to download and test free of charge right now, though work will still be continuing with it.

Some players on the Reddit page have questioned how certain parts of the game will work but the mod details that features such as rolling have been disabled and details that the mod supports first-person combat, horse riding and boats.

The Nexus Mods page includes many other awesome mods for The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt such as The Witcher 3 HD Reworking. Which gives players a new visual experience as well as a mod that adds the popular “toss a coin to your Witcher” song to your game from the Netflix show — which is simply a must.

