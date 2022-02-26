The Batman Director, Matt Reeves, Reveals How He Would Introduce Superman Into Bat-Verse

Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming movie, The Batman, has been sharing how he would introduce the character of Superman into his version of the Bat-Verse. Robert Pattinson is the latest to portray the Superhero in this latest standalone film.

Talking to Collider, Matt Reeves was asked if Superman existed in his Bat-Verse and how he would be introduced. Reeves explained that he wanted his take on The Batman to be as ”grounded as possible” by focusing on one fantastical element for everything else to revolve around to make it ”feel emotionally real and to make everything feel very believable.” He says that if the challenge presented itself, he would have to introduce Superman in the same lens as The Batman.

Take a look at the full quote, below:

Look, we should be so lucky that this is a world that people embrace and that they say, oh my God, we want to see what would happen when those things collide. I think if that challenge ever presents itself, it would be an exciting one to explore, but I’d have to try and do it through this lens. You know what I mean? And that is absolutely right, that at the moment, to me, this world is the place that I want to focus.

There are currently a few Superman projects in the works which involve a Black version of the character but its not clear whether Henry Cavill’s version will appear. But, little is still known.

The Batman releases in cinemas on March 4, 2022.

