Destiny 2 Boosting Hunter Subclass in December Update

Destiny 2 fans are gearing up for the massive 30th Anniversary Pack DLC coming on December 7. The release will include new weapons, a new Dungeon, something for six players to do together, and a whole bunch of cosmetic items to celebrate the special occasion. It looks like that isn’t the only thing to look forward to, however, as a sizeable sandbox patch is scheduled to release at the same time. As is often the case with these kinds of patches, a few classes will be happier than others, and it looks like the Hunter subclass is coming out on top this time around.

A new ability-based cooldown system is being added to the game, meant to differentiate between a skill’s power and its usage. Players will notice that melee attacks, grenades, and class abilities will be made more unique, making for a more novel gaming experience. Super abilities are being placed into specific tiers that will regulate exactly how much energy is regenerated over time.

Hunters are getting a completely revamped ability, specifically the Flux Grenade for Arcstriders. Kevin Yanes and Eric Smith from Bungie are on the record saying that Arcstrider will be a must-play in PvP matches, especially after Titans have lost their ability to one-shot players via Shoulder Charge. With the Flux Grenade in hand and Arc Staff having decent Tier placement, get ready to see a huge influx of players to this now supercharged class. While it seems that the changes are being received positively so far, some players are bound to be upset about some of these big gameplay changes. When it comes to the Destiny 2 landscape, only time will tell if these nerfs and buffs are enough to please the community.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC. The game’s next expansion The Witch Queen drops on February 22, 2022. Earlier this month, Bungie detailed a large number of weapon and trials changes coming to the title ahead of the companies 30th anniversary, along with more changes to Trials of Osiris.

