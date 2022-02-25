Rockstar Announces Patch For Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

A new patch for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition is coming next week, according to an official tweet from Rockstar Games.

The tale of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition is a twisting one, which involved Rockstar Games offering a free game as an apology for the games being broken, the removal of the games from certain storefronts and tracks being included in the game files that they didn’t even have the copyright for at the time of the release. It’s not exactly a shock that we’re getting a new patch and that it’s going to be something so major that it’s getting an official announcement.

New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community’s patience and support. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 24, 2022

“New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community’s patience and support.”

It’s unclear as to what exactly the patch will contain. If it’s anything like patch 1.05 for Cyberpunk 2077, then it’ll fix the game, which is exactly what the game needs at this point. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition is a mess of a game, with bugs, glitches, spelling mistakes, bad framerates and basically everything you could ever hope to not have in a video game.

The Cyberpunk 1.05 patch fixed massive glitches, massive bugs and visual errors and also added content, so we can only hope we get something similar here.

