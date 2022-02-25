GTA 6 Map Details Potentially Revealed In New Patent

Take-Two, the parent company of Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar, has filed a patent for a way to make video game maps even bigger. The new patent involves hosting separate online sessions of a game within the same map. An eagle-eyed Redditor spotted the patent and it could mean huge things for the upcoming GTA 6, possibly that the map will be the biggest in the franchise ever.

The recent patent was only published yesterday, February 24, and outlines a system that will allow developers to seamlessly switch players between online sessions without the need for a loading screen. This advanced software would mean gamers could fly from one area of the map to another and would never experience any loading time, creating the illusion of a massive map. Developers could split the map into different sessions, each filled with hundreds of players at the same time, but keep a cohesive gaming experience.

The recently filed patent signals positive developments for GTA 6. Fans have been weary of Rockstar of late as the GTA Trilogy garnered a less than positive reception from both critics and players as it was released in a buggy state. Red Dead Redemption Online has also led to player criticism as it continues to lack the bigger updates that fans want. Perhaps Rockstar plans to pull out all the stops for GTA 6 and elevate player morale.

GTA V was first released in 2013 and has continued to entertain gamers for almost ten years. A sequel has been long-requested by fans and the idea of a massive map would only create more anticipation for the next installment to the GTA franchise. While it was known the sixth game in the series was under development, Rockstar only confirmed its existence a few weeks ago, much to the delight of GTA fans.

