Fallout: New Vegas 2 in Early Talks at Obsidian

After the release of the widely-disliked Fallout 76 in 2018, fans of the long-running series have been wanting to go back to simpler times. 76, a live service multiplayer experience, had many of us longing for those simple single-player days. Even if Bethesda has worked hard to fix many of the issues present at launch, let’s be honest–it will never be Fallout: New Vegas. The 2010 game has a serious cult following, and according to VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, Fallout: New Vegas 2 might actually be happening.

“This is very early, but people have begun to have talks and say these words in sentences, and these words are ‘Obsidian’ and ‘New Vegas 2’,” Grubb said on his premium Giantbomb show Grubbsnax. “We’re talking years and years away. There’s at least an interest and conversations happening about making something like that actually a reality.”

Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, giving control of the Fallout IP to Xbox, might have been just the catalyst to make this dream come true.

“A lot of people at Microsoft think that this could work and there’s a lot of interest to make it happen,” Grubb added.

In 2013, Obsidian CEO Feargus Urquhart also claimed that the sequel wasn’t off the table. “Oh, we’d love to do Fallout: New Vegas 2. It would be awesome. If I think of going from Fallout 1 to Fallout 2, we tried to associate the two areas somewhat closely,” he said.

“It wasn’t just ‘Oh, we’re gonna do this 2,000 miles from here.’ So I think if we were to do Fallout: New Vegas 2 — or just a new Fallout — we would probably separate it from what the internal team at Bethesda’s doing. We’d keep it on the West Coast, because we’re West Coast people. They’re East Coast, so it makes sense.”

Fallout: New Vegas was initially developed by Obsidian Entertainment and released in October 2010 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. The game is estimated to have sold 12 million copies worldwide, and New Vegas received a Golden Joystick Award for RPG of the Year in 2011. It was also nominated for two BAFTA Awards for Best Strategy Game and Best Story. Many critics refer to it as the best Fallout title as well as one of the greatest RPGs of all time.

Source