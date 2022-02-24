Forza Horizon 5 First Major DLC Coming Soon

The game with the biggest Xbox launch ever, Forza Horizon 5 has continued to shatter expectations since its launch in November. While players continue to put the pedal to the metal, the hype surrounding the title has faded as updates have been scarce. This could change in the near future, however, as it seems that the game’s first major DLC might be right around the corner.

This information comes from the Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, known for tracking the Xbox Insider Hub. This often features apps for products and expansions that have not yet been officially revealed.

“Microsoft has started testing WOODSTOCK_DLC_FLIGHT through the Xbox Insider Hub,” the user said in a Tweet, “meaning that Forza Horizon DLC 1 [is coming] soon.” Woodstock was used as the internal codename for Forza Horizon 5.

Xbox refers to testing runs as “flights,” meaning that the devs are possibly putting the finishing touches on this new content. Playground Games hasn’t shared any official details about what any upcoming expansions will include, though the company was quite creative with expansions for previous games in the series. For example, Forza Horizon 4‘s Expansion Bundle included the Lego Speed Champions and Fortune Island expansions. The series has also had a Hotwheels collaboration in the past.

Forza Horizon 5 will have at least two official expansions during its lifetime, as it launched with an Expansions Bundle including two DLCs for $34.99. Each promises a new location, new vehicles, and “new gameplay,” and Playground only states that the DLC will arrive “when they become available.”

Forza Horizon 5 is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The title celebrated the largest first week in both Xbox and Game Pass history, attracting over 4.5 million players in its first seven days. Earlier this month, the game added four Chinese-made cars never before seen in the series to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

