LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Goes Gold Ahead Of Launch

In some exciting news for LEGO and Star Wars fans, the upcoming game LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has officially gone gold, meaning the game is finished and ready for launch. With how common delays have become throughout the gaming industry, it is always good news to hear a soon-to-be-released game has gone gold. This is particularly true with The Skywalker Saga as it was first announced at E3 2019 and has since gone through multiple delays. Fans can now rest easy as it is officially on its way.

#LEGOStarWarsGame has gone gold – cue the Throne Room Theme! Huge congratulations to the team for the galactic work they've put into the game.



Fun fact: When a game is gold it means it's ready to ship! pic.twitter.com/SdUUWLaJvZ — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) February 23, 2022

The next action-adventure LEGO game will be the sixth entry in TT Games’ LEGO Star Wars series, with the last one being LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The new game will adapt all nine main entries in the Star Wars film series. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will take a slightly different approach to multiple-film LEGO games as it will allow players to start the game from any of the nine films that they choose. Previous LEGO games adapting multiple films such as the LEGO Harry Potter games or previous LEGO Star Wars games have had fans play through the story in a linear order.

In additional LEGO news this week, 2K recently signed a deal that will see them produce a series of LEGO-themed sports games. The first one will be a LEGO soccer game with another being a LEGO car racing title. Until recently, TT Games held an exclusive license to develop LEGO games, although that has now changed. LEGO has been looking into other developers to expand their ever-growing library of games.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will debut soon on April 5, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Which Skywalker film are you most excited to play through?

Source