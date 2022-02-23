Apex Legends Mobile to Launch in More Regions Next Week

Earlier this month, Respawn Entertainment announced plans for the soft launch of Apex Legends Mobile. Argentina, Columbia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand Android users were all invited to participate, with iOS support said to be coming at a later date. After several beta testing periods, EA took to Twitter today to announce a limited regional launch coming next week for the mobile game.

Apex Legends Mobile is coming! Starting next week, a limited regional launch for iOS + Android will be available in select countries.



Read our new FAQ for full details. For players in other regions, we’ll have more to share in the coming weeks.



🔗: https://t.co/4oP35KekED pic.twitter.com/aaTxiiy0Vt — Respawn (@Respawn) February 23, 2022

Players in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia will be invited to take part in the initial launch, which is expected to last through spring. During this period, players will be able to choose from a small selection of Apex‘s roster, including Wraith, Caustic, and Bloodhound. More regions will be added in the near future.

In the FAQ, Respawn noted that Apex Legends Mobile won’t feature cross-play with PC or console versions. This makes sense, as the game is optimized exclusively for mobile devices. The mobile game will also not be supported on Android devices with under 3GB of RAM and on iOS devices with under 2GB RAM.

Last year, over 28 million new players jumped into Apex Legends, bringing the total to around 128 million worldwide. According to EA, active players in Apex have increased by 30 percent when compared to 2021.

The mobile port of the game isn’t all the developers have been working on. Despite no official release date, an Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 version are underway, with the latter already being added to the official PlayStation database.

For the moment, Apex Legends is available to download on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The newest season, titled Defiance, began on February 8 and introduced a new map, new skins, and the new Legend Mad Maggie. Earlier this month, Apex Legends managed to reach a concurrent player count of 392,996 on Steam alone, breaking its previous record.

