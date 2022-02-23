Elden Ring Is Now The Highest Rated Game Ever On Opencritic

Today’s the day. It’s Elden Ring review day. This morning, the embargo for reviews of Elden Ring was lifted and reviewers everywhere have been posting their thoughts. Unsurprisingly, the game is receiving great reviews. What is surprising is just how consistently the game is receiving perfect scores from across the industry. So much so that the game is now the highest-rated game ever on review aggregator Opencritic.

That is by no means an easy feat to accomplish. The Opencritic top games are remarkably consistent. To give some context, prior to today the top ten games were as follows:

Super Mario Odyssey – 97 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 96 Red Dead Redemption 2 – 96 Grand Theft Auto V – 96 God of War (2018) – 94 The Last of Us: Remastered – 94 Persona 5 Royal – 94 Persona 5 – 94 Hades – 94 Super Mario 3D World – 94

As the previous top 10 shows, it isn’t an easy list to break into. The average age of a game in the Opencritic top 10 as it stood yesterday is 6 years old. Even just looking at the list, it’s obvious that games hold their places for a long time. Super Mario Odyssey, which was released in 2017, had held onto the number one spot for nearly five years. Heck, it has taken nearly a decade to bump Super Mario 3D World out of the top 10.

Elden Ring taking the top spot is truly a momentous occasion. With the game just two days away, excited fans don’t have to wait too much longer to see if the game matches their expectations. It isn’t uncommon for critics and regular players to have diverging opinions on games. However, the reviews for Elden Ring being this good suggest that there may not be too big a disparity.

Elden Ring will be available on Friday, February 25. The game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

