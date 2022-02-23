Chocobo GP: Nintendo Confirms Four Tracks

Nintendo has given fans a looks at some tracks that will be included in the upcoming Final Fantasy-themed kart racer, Chocobo GP. A new video posted to Twitter shows off the new tracks which include Zozo (Final Fantasy VI), Alexandria (Final Fantasy IX), Big Bridge (Final Fantasy V), and Gold Saucer (Final Fantasy VII). Gold saucer looks like it is giving Chocobo GP its very own rainbow track, loved and hated by many in Mario Kart games. Check out the video below.

Zozo – FINAL FANTASY VI

Alexandria – FINAL FANTASY IX

Big Bridge – FINAL FANTASY V

Gold Saucer – FINAL FANTASY VII



Just a few of the locations from the FINAL FANTASY series hosting circuits in #ChocoboGP! pic.twitter.com/TM8BHEnL9W — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 23, 2022

As Nintendo states, these are “just a few of the locations” included in the game, there are sure to be many more. The tracks have been shown off in previous promotional videos from the company but today’s short video finally released their names.

Each of the tracks looks like it will certainly please fans of Final Fantasy and Chocobo. Zozo appears in the video as a rainy stretch of cobblestoned road in the middle of a bustling city under construction, Alexandria features fairytale-inspired architecture within castle walls, Big Bridge also takes place in castle although at a much higher altitude surrounded by mountains and snow, and Gold Saucer is Chocobo GP‘s take on Mario Kart‘s Rainbow Road, complete with a gold space station.

The soon-to-be-released kart racer allows players to choose from an exciting lineup of Final Fantasy characters and compete either against AI or real players. Fans will be able to use drift to make tight turns, use items such as “magicite,” and customize their vehicles. Individual characters will have special abilities that players will be able to use to their advantage when racing. Along with a tournament mode, Chocobo GP will also include a story mode that allows players to enter a tournament where the prize is “a wish for anything their heart desires.”

Chocobo GP is due to launch next month on March 10, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

