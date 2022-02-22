Call Of Duty Is Going To Be Skipping 2023

According to a new report from Bloomberg, 2023 could be the first year without a Call of Duty game since 2005. The report cites the disappointment of Call of Duty: Vanguard as the reason for the unprecedented move. According to Bloomberg, Activision executives were so shaken by Vanguard’s poor performance that they have agreed that a yearly model is unsustainable.

The decision is not related to Microsoft’s purchase of Activision. This is a decision that Activision higher-ups have made on their own and would likely have been made regardless of Microsoft’s purchase. In order to fill the 2023 Call of Duty gap, it’s reported that Activision is intending to support this year’s title, Modern Warfare 2, for longer than previous games. That would include additional content for the game and likely a second year of seasons. It was reported earlier this month that Activision is throwing everything it’s got at the upcoming Modern Warfare 2. Considering the new details that have come to light, it’s easy to see why the company would be wanting to ensure the 2022 game is the best possible version it can be.

Call of Duty: Vanguard suffered from poor sales when it was released last year. In the UK, Vanguard sales were down 23% at launch compared to Black Ops Cold War. That likely startled Activision since Black Ops Cold War was itself down 64% at launch. In fact, Vanguard had the worst launch since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare which was released in 2007.

Gamers have been pleading with Activision to move away from the yearly model for some time now. It was even reported earlier this year that Call of Duty developers have also been requesting to move away from the yearly model. If the Bloomberg report is true, it looks like gamers and the developers have finally been granted their wish.

Source