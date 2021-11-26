Life is Strange: True Colors Hits The Nintendo Switch This December

The Life is Strange franchise is a massive one. Fans have enjoyed the installments available so far as each game brings out a narrative with multiple choices and a branching dialogue tree. Likewise, most of the narratives are more emotional full of ups and downs. However, there have been some issues getting Life is Strange: True Colors if you were on the Nintendo Switch platform.

While the development studio aimed to launch this game alongside the other platforms, it was unfortunately delayed. As a result, fans hoping to play this game on the Nintendo Switch were left waiting on a release date. Fortunately, that release date has finally been unveiled. So it looks like fans will be able to pick up Life is Strange: True Colors on December 7, 2021. But there is a slight catch here.

The latest Life is Strange installment will be available on December 7, 2021, for the digital Nintendo eShop marketplace. Unfortunately, that means if you want a physical copy, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Instead, Life is Strange: True Colors won’t be available physically on the Nintendo Switch until February 25, 2022. This might be an unfortunate wait for some players, but at least you’ll have the ability to dive into it a bit sooner if you don’t mind dealing with a digital release.

We are pleased to announce that #LifeIsStrange #TrueColors will be available on the #NintendoSwitch eShop on December 7 2021 and for physical purchase on February 25 2022.



If you’re unfamiliar with this game installment or even franchise, you’ll find that this is a standalone experience. You won’t have to go back and play any of the previous games to enjoy this game. Instead, we’re focusing on a brand new storyline and location. Here we’re following Alex Chen, a young woman who finds that her brother had died in a mysterious accident. Using her supernatural power of seeing the emotional auroras from anyone she interacts with, Alex will attempt to piece together the actual events that took place leading to the circumstances of her brother’s death.

