Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Info About New Character Yelan

Update 2.5 may have just dropped for Genshin Impact, but players are already anxious to know what’s coming next. Last week, a leak for 2.6 showed off a new map and some much-anticipated Banner reruns for Venti and Klee. A new character, Kamisato Ayato, has been confirmed for the update, but a certain blue-haired Hydro vision-holding archer has also been causing a stir on social media.

The five-star character Yelan might also be introduced in the next big patch. There has been no information leaked regarding Yelan’s abilities, meaning that she could appear in a story quest before joining the playable character roster in a future update. A recent post on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit is showing off a detailed image of the new character’s in-game model.

If the leaks are true, Yelan will be the second-ever Hydro bow user after Tartaglia. Given that the last few patches to the game have introduced quite a few DPS characters, it’s possible that she’ll be a new support character for the popular free-to-play title.

For now, all signs point to Yelan appearing on a limited character Banner in the 2.7 update alongside a four-star character–maybe the mysterious Kuki Shinobu.

Last week, MiHoYo announced that it would be rebranding in the West. HoYoVerse will also be dabbling in the metaverse like so many other game developers. “The brand aims to create and deliver an immersive virtual world experience to players worldwide through a variety of entertainment services,” a statement reads. “Our mission in establishing HoYoverse is to create a vast and content-driven virtual world that integrates games, anime, and other diverse types of entertainment, which will provide players with a high level of freedom and immersion.

Genshin Impact is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. The game was incredibly popular in 2021, with the Genshin subreddit becoming the most viewed gaming board for the year. Genshin Impact was also the most discussed game on Twitter in 2021.

Source