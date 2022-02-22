Bethesda PC Launcher Being Scrapped In favor Of Steam

The company behind the mega-popular Fallout games and upcoming Starfield, Bethesda, has officially announced they are sunsetting their PC launcher in favor of Steam. According to the company, “Starting in early April you’ll be able to migrate your games and Wallet to your Steam account.”

Bethesda shared that “many games” will retain their saves when moved to Steam, although not all of them. Unfortunately, one game that is currently untransferable is Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Additional information about the transfer will release next month when the process begins and will most likely include a detailed list of the games moving to Steam.

The Elder Scrolls company said on the coming transition, “We’re saying goodbye to the Bethesda.net Launcher this year. We would like to thank you for your support and assure you that all of your games are safe.” Adding, “You have plenty of time to plan and begin migrating your Bethesda.net library to your Steam account. The migration to Steam will include your game library and Wallet – meaning you will not lose anything from your Bethesda.net account. Many games will also have their saves migrated, with a few requiring some manual transfers. For games that require it, you will still use your Bethesda.net login to sign in to play. Your Bethesda.net account will not be lost and will still be accessible on our website and in-game, and we will continue supporting all Bethesda.net accounts with our future titles.”

It looks like Bethesda is trying its best to keep up morale with players during the migration to Steam. For instance, in-game currency balances such as Atoms and Crowns will safely make their way to Steam, although the company specifically stated that players will not be able to request these balances be transferred to another platform.

Bethesda has not specified an exact date for when its PC launcher will go dark other than saying it will take place sometime in May. So, if you’re a regular user of the company’s PC launcher, get ready for the shift in platforms. For a helpful FAQ on the process, check out the source below.

