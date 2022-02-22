Elden Ring Launch Trailer Drops Ahead of Friday Release

Three days and counting: Elden Ring day is almost upon us, and while the hype is already obliterating social media, Bandai Namco is still providing fans more content ahead of February 25. Proving that the game is actually coming this Friday, an official launch trailer has been posted to YouTube.

Check out the video below, and be warned–it’s almost too gorgeous for words.

Originally scheduled to be released on January 21, the game will finally drop on all platforms this Friday. Preloading on PC will go live 48 hours before the unlock times on Steam. The game will also be available to preload 48 hours prior on PlayStation and Xbox. Exact launch times depend on your chosen platform and time zone, and some PC players will be able to play ahead of console owners. In the US, the PC version will be playable six hours ahead of PlayStation and Xbox versions. The game is currently available to preload on Xbox.

Directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki with worldbuilding by fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin, the game’s story will begin sometime after the destruction of the Elden Ring and the scattering of its shards. Though once protected by the Ring and the Erdtree, the realm is now ruled by the numerous demigod offspring of Queen Marika the Eternal, each corrupted by shards of the Ring. As a Tarnished–an exile from the Lands Between who lost the Ring’s grace–summoned back after this great Shattering, the player will traverse the lands to find the Great Runes, restore the Elden Ring, and become the Elden Lord.

Elden Ring will release this Friday on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A six-minute overview trailer was released over the weekend. Yesterday, Bandai Namco released a helpful infographic detailing when the game will be available to preload and play around the world.

