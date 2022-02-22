Wonder Boy Collection Trailer

The iconic Wonder Boy franchise is getting an all-new collection for PlayStation consoles and the Nintendo Switch. The new collection will include the original Wonder Boy, Wonder Boy in Monster Land, Wonder Boy In Monster World, and Monster World IV. The games that entertained fans throughout the 80s and 90s are back and have been upgraded for more modern consoles. Check out the new trailer below.

The first Wonder Boy was introduced to the world in 1986 on various arcade machines. Subsequent games in the series continued to debut in arcades with 1991’s Wonder Boy in Monster World being the first title in the franchise to come to the SEGA Genesis.

For those unfamiliar with the games, Wonder Boy is a side-scrolling platformer where players must complete various levels while avoiding enemies and collecting fruit which adds more time to a quickly depleting timer. According to the platformer’s most recent publishers ININ games, “Since its first launch Wonder Boy has seen many sequels and remakes of the original game. However, the Wonder Boy games have seen very limited release in the West on modern gaming hardware – until now! To celebrate the legacy of this iconic game series, we are creating a carefully curated collection of essential titles of the Wonder Boy series, precisely ported to today’s home consoles and including extended features!”

Some features for the new Wonder Boy Collection include:

• 4 of the most iconic Wonder Boy games ever released

• Filter and shader

• Rewind / fast forward option

• Save anytime option

• Beautiful art gallery

• Fantastic blend of platforming and RPG action

• Nostalgic with vibrant pixel art and crisp chiptune audio

• Simple and welcoming for new players

• Enough fun, depth, and challenges to captivate even the most skilled gamer

Unfortunately, ININ Games has not provided an exact release date for the Wonder Boy Collection. However, when it does launch, it will be available on the Nintendo Switch and PS4, meaning it will also be playable on the PS5.

