New Gran Turismo 7 TV Trailer Released

With the release of Gran Turismo 7 just over two weeks away, the marketing machine is ramping up. The latest tidbit for Gran Turismo 7 fans is a new trailer in the form of a TV spot for the game. The trailer shows off a surprising amount of cars and locations given the short 30 second run time. Check out the full Gran Turismo 7 trailer below.

Although Gran Turismo 7 is just a couple of weeks away, it has only been recently that Sony has shown off the game in more detail. This month Sony held a Gran Turismo 7 State of Play event dedicated to the game. That was the first time many of the game’s features and gameplay had been shown off. Prior to that, some fans had been concerned that the lack of content meant the development of the game was in trouble. Thankfully, that doesn’t appear to be the case any longer.

Sony has two big PlayStation exclusives releasing very close to each other. Horizon Forbidden West, which was released last week, and Gran Turismo 7 on March 4. It’s likely that Sony didn’t want to distract from Horizon Forbidden West by marketing Gran Turismo 7 too early. Now that Horizon Forbidden West is safely out of the gate, and doing very well, Sony will likely spend the next couple of weeks hyping up Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo 7 is the first numbered entry in the series in almost a decade. Gran Turismo 6 was released in 2013 on the PS3. The PS4 hasn’t received a numbered entry at all thus far. Gran Turismo 7 is releasing on both PS4 and PS5 so those who haven’t upgraded will finally be able to play a mainline Gran Turismo game on Sony’s last-gen console.

Gran Turismo 7 launches on March 4, exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Source