PlayStation VR2 Headset Revealed

Sony has officially unveiled the new design for the PlayStation VR2. The first look was provided via a blog post on the PlayStation website today, published by Senior Vice President of Sony’s Platform Experience, Hideaki Nishino. The original PS VR headset launched in October 2016, meaning fans have been waiting five long years for the new and improved version. Over those five years, VR technology has seen major advancements and become increasingly popular with gamers and others who see real-world advantages to the virtual reality system. Meta has especially helped repopularize the technology with its Meta Quest 2. Therefore, fans of the PlayStation have been anxious to see what Sony has planned next for the PS VR2.

In the post, Nishino said, “Today, I am especially pleased to reveal the stunning new design of our next-generation VR headset, PlayStation VR2, together with an updated and final design image of our PlayStation VR2 Sense controller.”

Nishino shared that the design for the PS VR2 was inspired by the look of the PS5 as the company hoped to provide a cohesive look to its family of products. The Senior Vide President said on the new console’s design, “The PS5 console has flat edges as it is meant to be displayed on a flat surface, while there was more emphasis on adding roundness to the design of PS VR2 headset since it is meant to have constant human contact, similar to the rounded edges of the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset.”

The PlayStation VR2 will provide gamers with a 4K HDR experience and new features such as, ” a lens adjustment dial, so users have an additional option to match the lens distance between their eyes to optimize their view.” Nishino also shared the PS VR2 team “created a slimmer design with a slight weight reduction – even with the new added features such as the new built-in motor for the headset feedback.”

A new vent design has also been implemented with the PS VR2. Senior Art Director at SIE said on the new vents, “When I started to work on the design for the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow. Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games. I worked on many design concepts to achieve this, and in the final design, you can see there is a little space in between the top and front surface of the scope that contains the integrated ventilation. “

Unfortunately, there is no word yet on when the PlayStation VR2 will launch. Although, a finally revealed design is certainly a step in the right direction. What do you think about the new headset?

