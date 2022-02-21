Red Dead Redemption 2 Modder Turns Guarma Into a Vacation Spot

Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to save Rockstar’s reputation. Since its PC release in 2019, the game’s modding community has created a number of impressive mods featuring everything from pirates to the undead, but one modder has sought to make something a little more low-key. El-Drewsifer’s Trelawny’s Travel mod is whisking players away to a tropical island for a much-needed vacation.

While much of chapter 5 takes place in Guarma, players don’t get the chance to return to the location after returning to America. This mod not only allows players to travel to the island paradise on a whim, but adds everything from hot air balloon rides to zombie slaying. Swim with the turtles or take the Buggy off-roading through the Bizarro Mountains! Ride the Steam Boat like it’s a surfboard! Explore local towns and camp anywhere you desire! The scope of the mod is impressive, and the notes point out that the island of Guarma is about the same size as the entire story map, so players should plan accordingly.

One of the newer additions is panther hunting. The mod is still being updated quite often, so there’s no telling what tourists will be able to do at this luxurious spot in the future.

Perhaps the most unique addition is the hot air balloon. Players are able to manipulate the speed and direction of the wind using various keys, but it should be noted that flying too high will get you stuck. Don’t drink too much before flying in a wicker basket in the sky.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2018, with a PC release coming in November 2019. The game has broken a number of records and had the second-biggest launch in the history of entertainment, earning $725 million in sales from its opening weekend and exceeding the lifetime sales of the original Red Dead Redemption in only two weeks. A current-gen port is rumored to be coming in 2022,

