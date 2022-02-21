Cooler Master Announces Giant Sneaker PC Case

Everyone loves a wacky PC build. In a world where creativity and ingenuity reign supreme, Taiwan-based computer hardware manufacturer Cooler Master has just announced one of the strangest cases on the market so far. No, it’s not a computer in a mini-fridge or anything so predictable–it’s a shoe. Cooler Master’s newest concept PC case is literally a supersized sneaker, and yes, it will actually be available to purchase. Preorders are scheduled to open in Q3 2022.

Made to celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary, the really big shoe was revealed during Cooler Master’s Chronos Summit 2022. Dubbed the ‘Sneaker X,’ the unique design was originally conceptualized by modder JMDF who later won the award for best art direction at the Case Mod World Series 2020. This Nike-inspired case might be strange, but it’s also a great pick for anyone who needs plenty of room for the most up-to-date hardware. According to Cooler Master, the shoe can accommodate the best graphics card and CPU options currently available on the market. Vertical mounting enabling GPU fans will add to the funky aesthetic.

Founded in 1992, Cooler Master has consistently spammed the market with unique cases, power supplies, coolers, and other peripherals. The company makes cooling devices for NVIDIA, AMD, and EVGA, and is known for sponsoring a number of major eSports events. Many of Cooler Master’s products have won awards including the iF product design award in 2009. A subsidiary brand, CM Storm, was created in 2008, and develops products using research collected from partnerships with gaming organizations active in eSports.

Preorders won’t be open for a while, and it’s unclear just how much the case will cost. Given that JMDF’s original model cost a little under $4,000, it’s likely going to be more on the luxury side–but mass production might cut those costs just a bit. If you’re looking to check out more images of this bizarre addition, head to Cooler Master’s website for some detailed 3D renders.

