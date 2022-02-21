Star Citizen: Crowdfunding Passes $439M & New Videos Released

The developers behind Star Citizen, Cloud Imperium have released two new videos about the multiplayer space trading simulation as its crowdfunding surpassed $439 million. Described by developers in the description of both videos, “Roberts Space Industries is a spacecraft manufacturer within the persistent-world game Star Citizen and its companion single-player spaceflight sim, ‘Squadron 42.’ RSI is also your portal for information, updates, and purchases of your very own spacecraft with which to trade, plunder, and protect the citizens of Star Citizen.” The game was first announced in 2012 through a successful Kickstarter and has come a long way since then, both new videos thoroughly illustrate this.

The first video details new improvements that have been made to the game’s AI characters, including upgrades to skin, eyes, and new hairstyles. Check out the video called “Inside Star Citizen: AI On the Move” below.

The second Star Citizen video released by Cloud Imperium showcases the process behind creating a specific aspect of the Pyro space stations. The hour-long video goes into great detail on how the game’s Props Team developed a trolley that will become usable for players in the upcoming Pyro Outlaw Space Stations. Check out the informative video below.

Additionally, the crowdfunding total for Star Citizen is currently sitting at a hefty $439,019,697, with over 3.5 million registered accounts. This is an incredible feat for a game that still has no clear release date. The first projected launch date for the game was back in 2014 before being repeatedly delayed. Developers have released parts of the games in the form of “modules” since then, allowing players to get a feel for the game. Although, it’s still anyone’s guess when a definitive launch for Star Citizen will occur.

Cloud Imperium has made Star Citizen free to play until February 25 for all fans to try out the new update. It’s a great time for players to sample the game without commitment. Play the game now on PC via its website here.

