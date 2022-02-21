Call of Duty: Warzone Nerfs Cheaters’ Guns

In late 2021, Call of Duty: Warzone began implementation of Ricochet anti-cheating software, with rulebreakers potentially being banned from all past, present, and future Call of Duty titles. While such a strict measure seemed like a great way to deter cheaters from ruining other people’s fun, the early months of Ricochet saw very little success, with many players even reporting more cheaters than before its impementation. A new blog post is shedding light on a new anti-cheating measure, and one that will law-abiding players something way more fun to do.

While development on the ‘damage-shield’ has been underway for quite some time, players now know what this devilish addition to Warzone will entail. Going forward, all non-cheating players in a lobby will recieve God Mode against a cheating player. No matter what cheats these scoundrels use, the law-breaker won’t be able to do damage in any way.

The anti-cheat team promises that this will only apply to cheaters, and that the team “will never interfere in gunfights between law-abiding community members.”

The team is still working on other ways to deter cheaters, though this seems like one of the best attempts so far. Other mitigations are said to be “live and in development,” and the team has seen a decline in cheating reporting lately. They did acknowledge, however, that “the work is never done.”

“Our team is constantly monitoring and will continue every effort to prevent and combat this wherever possible. This back and forth is expected, and while anti-cheat is not a magic bullet, this is a battle we’re committed to fighting,” the post reads.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S has been announced to be released in 2022. In April 2021, Activision revealed that the title had officially surpassed 100 million active players. Season Two of the battle royale was released on February 14, introducing changes to the Caldera map, more unique weapons, new mechanics, and tons of armored war machines.

