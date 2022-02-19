Elden Ring Overview Trailer Surfaces

Elden Ring will finally release next week on after what seems like a very long wait for fans. In the mean time though Bandai Namco have released a 6 minute long overview trailer for the game.

As you can see, the trailer shows an extensive look at the game itself showing off new features, The Tarnished and a ton of monsters you’re going to be battling. A lot of things we haven’t seen up until now, and giving us a hell of a lot more to look forward to.

For those that are unfamiliar with the game, here’s is a quick overview from Bandai Namco:

“The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.





ELDEN RING, developed by FromSoftware Inc. and produced by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG and FromSoftware’s largest game to date, set within a world full of mystery and peril.

A NEW FANTASY WORLD

Journey through the Lands Between, a new fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the influential DARK SOULS video game series, and George R. R. Martin, author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Unravel the mysteries of the Elden Ring’s power. Encounter adversaries with profound backgrounds, characters with their own unique motivations for helping or hindering your progress, and fearsome creatures.



WORLD EXPLORATION IN THE LANDS BETWEEN

ELDEN RING features vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are connected seamlessly. Traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players, and fully immerse yourself in the grassy plains, suffocating swamps, spiraling mountains, foreboding castles, and other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title.



GENRE-DEFINING GAMEPLAY

Create your character in FromSoftware’s refined action-RPG and define your playstyle by experimenting with a wide variety of weapons, magical abilities, and skills found throughout the world. Charge into battle, pick off enemies one-by-one using stealth, or even call upon allies for aid. Many options are at your disposal as you decide how to approach exploration and combat.”

Elden Ring will be releasing on February 25, 2022 for all major consoles. Make sure to get it pre-ordered if you are thinking of picking it up to avoid disappointment.