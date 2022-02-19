Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial To Resume On February 22

After the announcement of Final Fantasy XIV to return digital sales just last month, comes another announcement for fans of the series. The Final Fantasy XIV’s extensive Free Trial will be available once again on February 22, 2022!

Have you heard?



The critically acclaimed MMORPG #FFXIV's Free Trial resumes Feb. 22, 2022!



Help spread the word! 📣❤️🔁 pic.twitter.com/NTs6SC0LNg — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) February 19, 2022

Similarly to the reason digital copies were removed from stores, players were often unable to get onto the free trail due to a number of overloading issues; forcing players already logged in to be removed from the world, or even not allowing them to log in at all. Square Enix have confirmed that improvements have been made such as increases the size of queue lobbies and therefore, the free trial can continue. This was all announced during yesterday evening’s ‘Live Letter’ event.

No specific start time has been given, only that the free trial will be re-opened starting on February 22, but it’s unclear of the details surrounding it.

For those that don’t know, Final Fantasy XIV is a MMORPG so if that appeals to you go and download the free trial when it becomes available – you won’t be disappointed. It’s perhaps the most in-depth MMORPG I have ever played.

So, what do you get in the free trial? Well, this is perhaps the biggest free trial I’ve ever known a game to have with players being able to play through the entirety of the original story known as A Realm Reborn as well as the expansion Heavensward up to level 60 with no play-time restrictions at all. That’s very easily hundreds of hours of gameplay right there.

There’s a further three expansions you can purchase and play too; Endwalker, Shadowbringers and Stormblood. Easily months worth of gameplay in each. So, if you do like the game, why not purchase it with it’s expansions? Keep an eye on the official website to find out when free trials can be received.

Source