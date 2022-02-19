Steam Deck May Support Dolphin Simulator

A recent Twitter post from the official Dolphin Emulator page seems to hint at the emulator app working on a Steam Deck. Take a look at the tweet below:

As you can see, it’s a very mysterious tweet; with no wording whatsoever. There’s really not much to go on, but it has caused many fans to express their excitement of playing console variants on the Steam Deck — allowing for a handheld experience like no other.

For those that don’t know already, Dolphin Simulator is a PC emulating app that allows players to download and play ROMs of hundreds of GameCube and Nintendo Wii games in full HD. So, you could understand the appeal of having this on the Steam Deck, being able to play the like of WindWaker and Twilight Princess whenever and wherever you want to.

Valve’s handheld PC is due to release next week on February 25 and with over 240 games confirmed for the system already, it’s hard not to be disappointed at the possibilities. We’re certainly excited.

