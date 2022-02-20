Intel’s New Cloud-Based Computing Service Know As Project Endgame

Intel has provided a first look into its plans for the upcoming cloud-based computing service known as Project Endgame that will give users access to Arc GPUs. Intel has stated that the service will be “an always-accessible and low-latency computing experience.”

Information on Project Endgame is scarce at the moment, there’s not much for us to go on right now aside from stating that it will gran access to Intel’s flagship line of Arc GPUs. Aside from that, no information was shared.

There are two other worthy cloud-based services in the gaming industry, according to Tom’s Hardware; Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Google Stadia. But, we will have to wait to know more about Project Endgame to know just how it will compare to these.

It’s not certain whether Intel are using the platform for a solely gaming purpose, with the possibility of a practical and/or professional approach, again, only time will tell. Xbox is well away with its very own Xbox Cloud Gaming and being extremely successful at it.

We’re excited to see in which direction Project Endgame goes in. We will update you with any information as and when we get it.

Source