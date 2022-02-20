Intel Demonstrates Arc Alchemist Graphics Card at Event

On Thursday 17th February, Intel hosted its Investor Meeting for the year and they appeared to show off their new and upcoming graphics card, the Arc Alchemist. A tweet sent out by Intel’s graphics chief, Raja Koduri appears to show the graphics card in action.

This demonstration supports the idea that Intel’s desktop graphics cards are preparing to launch in Q2 2022 and also that the line-up will include enthusiast-grade such as Intel’s NUC 11 Extreme ‘Beast Canyon.’

The Beast Canyon features 11th Gen Intel Core processors and is the highest-performing NUC available today. “Packed with the latest components, you can game, create, and watch in 4K. Beast Canyon offers extreme gaming and content creation performance in just 8 liters.”

It appears that the Arc Alchemist demonstrated its power on the 2018 release, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which is a little strange as you would have thought they would have chosen a new title to show off its capabilities. Maybe Intel just wanted to show its Xe supersampling AI-enhanced upscaling technology. Still, there are bigger and better titles to showcase this.

Intel has not shared any information about the Arc Alchemist, including where it will be supplied but the fact that it’s been shown at all is a promising sign that it might not be too long until we see this in stores and be able to get our hands on it.

