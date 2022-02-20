XMG’s Latest Gaming Laptop Works With An External Liquid Cooler

Gaming PCs aren’t usually knowing for having liquid cooling, due to the lack of space inside the units themselves. But XMG’s latest 15-inch gaming laptop known as the XMG Neo 15, will be releasing alongside their external liquid cooler, the XMG Oasis, to provide gaming laptop owners a cooler and quieter experience.

The XMG Neo 15 boasts an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, Nvidia’s latest RTX 3000 GPUs (RTX 3060 up to the 3080 Ti, dependant on the model), a 15-inch, 2560×1220 240Hz display and can have up to 64GB of RAM with up to two m.2 SSDs. Simply put, this thing is a beast.

The XMG Oasis is a 7.99 x 7.32 x 2.95-inch box that contains a radiator, a fan, a pump and a reservoir for the coolant itself. XMG claims that the Oasis can drop the CPU and GPU temperatures down by approximately 20 degrees Celsius, and is fairly quiet. Take a look at the first look video below to get a feel for how it works.

From the look of the above video, the Oasis will need a fair bit of set-up. Two nozzles on the front of the unit connect to the tube. There’s a 2-in-1 re visible connector which connects to the laptop with cool liquid hitting the CPU first or hitting the GPU first, depending on which way you have it. XMG claims that it doesn’t make a huge difference whichever way you use it.

By using a funnel, you will need to fill the reservoir with coolant; 160 millilitres in the reservoir (230ml when filling the laptop for the first time). A narrow window on the front of the Oasis shows the coolant level. You must first fill the reservoir, then top it up once the coolant is filling in the laptop.

XMG claims that you can use any of “the usual cooling liquids that are also recommended for desktop liquid cooling systems by established manufacturers.

Source