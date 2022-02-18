Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Reveals First 2022 Roadmap

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is making Ubisoft very happy. Today, it was announced that the title had generated over $1 billion in revenue, making it the most financially successful entry in the franchise to date. Given that it was released just over a year ago, the sky’s the limit for Valhalla, and it looks like more content is coming throughout 2022. Ubisoft has revealed the game’s first roadmap of the year, and while it only goes through March, there’s plenty for fans to look forward to before the release of the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion.

Time to dive back! 🔥 Check out our first roadmap of 2022 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla 👀



Come March 10th, undertake a perilous journey to Svartalfheim alongside Odin when Dawn of Ragnarök releases 🏔️ #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/Zk8kW5bATS — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) February 18, 2022

On February 22, Valhalla will receive the 1.5.0 update. Details regarding what will be addressed in this patch are slim, but it will likely include plenty of prep for Dawn of Ragnarok. Players are also desperate for an issue preventing them from progressing through the quest “A Brewing Storm,” and the dev team has promised to deploy a fix in the next patch.

For those who haven’t had the chance to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the game is free-to-play from February 24 to February 28.

On March 10, Dawn of Ragnarok arrives. Ubisoft says the expansion will be the biggest ever for an Assassin’s Creed game and will see players take control of the Norse God Odin as they try to rescue their son Baldr from the unkillable giant, Surtr. Earlier this month, a full trailer was released for the expansion, which you can watch below.

In a report published by Bloomberg earlier this month, the next Assassin’s Creed game will be a smaller stealth-based game. According to the sources at Ubisoft, the game originally started out as an expansion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but was later turned into a full title.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was released in November 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. The title had the biggest launch in the franchise to date, with critics praising its narrative, voice acting, visuals, soundtrack, and world design. Nightmare difficulty was released in September 2021.

