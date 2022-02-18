Sony Has Delayed PS5 Console Plates

Sony first announced that different colored PS5 plates would soon be making their way to stores back in December 2021, promising the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colors would be available from various retailers from today, February 18, 2022. Although, this has not happened and the multicolored faceplates are currently only available to purchase from Sony’s PlayStation Direct Store.

It looks like Sony has quietly delayed the release of their colored plates. Both the US and UK PlayStation Direct stores have updated the plate’s product information to say retailers will not be selling them until March. The UK website previously said the colored covers would be made available for “general release from 18th February.” At least, that was supposed to be the case for the black and red-colored plates. The site now says the products will have a “general release from 2nd March.”

The US PlayStation Direct store is displaying an even later date. It previously stated the faceplates were “Available from us now, available 2/18 elsewhere.” Although it now reads, “Available from us now, available 3/31 elsewhere.”

Unfortunately, the delay from Sony means fans are unable to pre-order or purchase the colored accessories from Amazon, GameStop, or other retailers. For those wanting to get their hands on either the Midnight Black or Cosmic Red-colored plate, they’ll have to buy them directly from Sony. Additionally, Sony has also announced the colors Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple are on the way and all due to launch for the PS5 in the first half of this year.

In total, five new colors will be available for gamers to customize their PS5 to how they see fit. Matching controllers in the same colors have also been released by Sony, with fans currently able to purchase the colors Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, and Starlight Blue from various retailers. However, the Galactic Purple controller is only available to buy direct from Sony.

Source