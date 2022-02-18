Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Addressing Complaints Before Launch

Yes, you can still suplex the train in Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster. pic.twitter.com/6g1nutVqD3 — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) February 13, 2022

When Square Enix first revealed to the world at large that they were re-releasing classic Final Fantasy games in a Pixel Remaster, fans were overjoyed. Now that we’re mere days away from the release of the final game, Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster, Square Enix have promised that they’ll be fixing a noticeable error in some released footage.

As you can see in the footage above, the moment in Final Fantasy VI where you suplex a train is still very much intact. However, the footage itself makes it seem like the train was never suplexed at all, and that it just went up in the air and came back down. Square has revealed that they’re still working on polish in the run-up to the game, and that at release the train WILL flip. In a tweet Square Enix said:

“We’re still hard at work polishing Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster in time for launch next week, and we saw some of your comments that the Phantom Train didn’t flip during Meteor Strike. The video from a pre-release version and will be adjusted in time for launch!”

The Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster releases on February 23rd, amid a sea of video game releases. Hopefully in the middle of Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring, players find time to play this classic title. The previous Pixel Remasters were extremely well received, so it stands to reason that the final one will be as good if not better.

Source